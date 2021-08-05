If you’re not vaccinated, make that happen. Our collective enjoyment of the weeks, months, and years ahead is very much dependent on bagging a solid (i.e. much higher than it is now) vaccination rate nationwide.

In that spirit, a number of health agencies and similar advocacy groups have been sharing various PSAs as part of an effort to boost the vaccination rate, especially in areas of the country where the rate has remained dramatically low. One such PSA from the Arkansas Department of Health features an entrepreneur by the name of Richard Johnson.

Johnson, clips of whom you may have seen on your timeline in recent days, is shown in the video leaning against his car while passionately telling the camera why it was integral for his day-to-day work to be as safe as possible against the coronavirus.

“During the pandemic, my lifestyle drastically changed,” Johnson said in the clip, which was first shared to YouTube in July. “My income came to a screeching halt. You have to understand, I’m a hustler. I’m a legit entrepreneur. I sell things. I come in contact with people all the time. I have to stay safe.”

Trusting the vaccine, Johnson added, was the only way to ensure that safety.

“If you live the type of lifestyle that I live, if you out here in the streets and you hustling [as] an entrepreneur like me, then why not do it safely?” he said. “So I want everybody to take this seriously. Take a shot at staying healthy. Get the vaccine.”

Social media reactions to the resurfaced video have been expectedly varied. While some have argued the clip is an example of attempted pandering and isn’t as effective as a simpler distribute-the-raw-facts approach, others have laughed it off.

At any rate, click here to make a vaccine appointment.