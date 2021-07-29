Police in Spain responded to a routine noise complaint call, and when they arrived they discovered it was actually the homeowner’s cat causing the disturbance.

According to the New York Post, a building in Lugo, Spain had music blasting from it, to the point where neighbors opted to call the cops. However, it was the pet of the house that had somehow triggered the music.

“His cat that was left in the house...has the habit of turning on the musical equipment with the paw and [moving] the volume wheel,” the cops told the local newspaper 20 Minutos. The owner eventually returned to his Ronda das Fontiñas complex and took care of the problem. The police didn’t specify what music the cat was playing.

Cats have actually been in the news a lot lately. About a month ago, a man was trying to save his pet after it got stuck in a tree and ended up needing to be saved himself.

“Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue,” the Tulsa Fire Department explained in a Facebook post about the ordeal. “Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.”

The moral of both stories appears to be: pay attention to your cats.