A woman in West Philadelphia was found with a gun disguised as a cell phone during a routine traffic stop over some tinted windows.

The type of gun she got caught with, from manufacturer Ideal Concealer, has been on the market for almost five years now, though you don’t see much news about them being found amongst the public. That may be because not many people have them, or may be because (as Ideal Concealer says on its website) it really is “virtually undetectable because it hides in plain sight.”

Owning the gun isn’t illegal, you can have it in Philadelphia if you have a permit. But the suspect caught with it had six prior arrests. One of those was for a gun violation.

Take a look at it, it looks like an ugly ass phone (or a cassette) but you could see how this would often go unnoticed:

Members of the community were quoted by FOX 29 voicing their concern(s) over the find. Well… really just voicing their concern(s) over crime in general.

“I don’t see why people have to carry weapons. I mean it’s ridiculous,” said one person.

Another, reported to be a former gunshot victim, also voiced his irritation at guns in the neighborhood. Though his quote reads more like he’s speaking on the topic of danger in the area. “That’s messed up when a woman has to walk the streets and be weaponized,” said Saddiq Calhoun. “You should be able to walk the streets without it.”

Crimes continue to see an increase in cities throughout the U.S. So far in 2021, Philadelphia has had 149 murders and 500 shooting victims.