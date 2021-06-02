A pastor in Florida, known for his anti-vax and right-wing views, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after claiming vaccines would wipe out “stupid people.”

Talk show host Rick Wiles, just weeks after claiming coronavirus vaccinations were part of a “mass death campaign,” took to TruNews.com—a site where he spreads hateful conspiracies NBC News identified as homophobic and racist—to share the news that he came down with COVID-related pneumonia. The conspiracy theorist said he had difficulty breathing and that, while he was being released from the hospital, his wife was still very fatigued.

“This was a full-frontal hit from Hell on your TruNews family,” Wiles wrote about the three people from his site who contracted COVID. “Because Jesus Christ lives in us, we shall live too. Your prayers needed for the above family members and team.”

Wiles’ daughter-in-law has also been suffering from dehydration and vomiting, as at least four other family members have contracted COVID. This comes just weeks after Wiles refused to be vaccinated, insisting “COVID maniacs” can’t vaccinate him against his will.

“I’m going to be one of the survivors. I’m going to survive the genocide,” he said in an interview. “I am not going to allow the COVID maniacs to convince me to be vaccinated or vaccinate me against my will.”