London, Ontario police say a man was “purposely” hit by a car following an argument after one neighbour urinated on another’s lawn on July 30.

Police were called to a residence in city’s east end after a report that a man had been hit with a car. When they arrived, they found that the incident began with a man urinating on a neighbouring front lawn.

“The homeowner responded by getting into his vehicle and purposefully striking the neighbour with his vehicle,” the police statement says. “This caused the victim to be thrown a number of meters and sustain a gash to the back of his head.”

The suspect, 38-year-old Sandyar Horamani, has been charged with dangerous operation cause bodily harm.

“Police attended in an emergency fashion and upon investigating found that this incident was the result of a neighbour urinating on another neighbour’s front lawn,” reads a statement posted on the London Police Service Facebook page on Sunday.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the police.