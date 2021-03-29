Six teachers have been placed on administrative leave at an Ohio high school after a video surfaced of two teachers discussing a coworker who allegedly texted them an inappropriate photo of a student, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The two Rocky River High School teachers allegedly thought another teacher took a photo of a student’s crotch, and in the video which was recorded off an Owl camera and placed on Google classroom, are heard saying phrases like “I’m not above being a pervert, but I’m not going there” and that the girl was “not much of a student” but “put together.”

“It would be a terrible way for us to end our career, a perp walk,” one teacher said.

The photo they discussed was not of a student, but rather of a television character exposing herself, according to Rocky River Police, who will not pursue criminal charges. Still, the school itself is investigating the matter.

“Regarding the video of our staff members’ discussion that is circulating in the community, I’m disgusted, I’m shocked, and as the father of a teenage daughter in this district, I’m angry,” Superintendent Michael Shoaf said in a statement Thursday. “What was stated by these staff members was not only inappropriate and unprofessional, it was offensive.”

On Monday, 3 News reported that the school board will hold a special meeting to discuss the investigation.