The NYPD are investigating a possible anti-gay hate crime that occurred inside a CVS in New York City over the weekend, NBC News reports.

Police released surveillance video showing the unidentified attacker punching a man in the back of his head and neck as he was entering the drug store on Saturday. The suspect also hurled homophobic slurs at the 24-year-old over his perceived sexual orientation before walking down 34th Street towards 9th Avenue. You can watch footage of the incident above.

The victim refused medical attention, and didn’t suffer any serious physical injuries from the attack.