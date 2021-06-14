Novavax announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, demonstrated 90.4 percent efficacy overall in its Phase 3 trial.

In a press release on Monday, Stanley C. Erck—Novavax’s president and CEO—said the newly announced trial results sets up the company as “one step closer” to addressing the global need for additional COVID-19 vaccine options.

“These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection,” Erck said Monday. “Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines.”

In addition to the 90.4 percent efficacy overall, the vaccine demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease in the trial of nearly 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.

Notably, the Novavax vaccine boasts a number of additional qualities that could make it integral in boosting vaccination worldwide, including the fact that it can be more easily stored and transported than some of its counterparts.

Moving forward, Novavax is planning to file for regulatory authorizations. With those approvals, the company said Monday, it is “on track” to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, that number is slated to jump to 150 million doses per month. Speaking with the Associated Press, Erck noted that the company will send many of its first doses to low and middle-income countries.

Last week, G-7 leaders—President Joe Biden among them—pledged to donate at least a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world.

And on that note, as always, here is another reminder to promptly secure your own vaccine appointment if you haven’t already done so.