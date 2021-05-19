A New Hampshire man has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a gender reveal explosion, which happened last month.

The blast was so massive that it was felt in neighboring towns.

NBC Boston writes that authorities chose to pursue legal action against Anthony Spinelli because that explosion “caused public alarm.” Spinelli has reportedly turned himself over to police and is cooperating with authorities.

The reveal happened on April 20 in the town of Kingston. The blast, which was heard up to 25 miles away, triggered false reports of an earthquake, shook nearby towns, scared the hell out of surrounding homeowners, and was even reported in the neighboring state of Massachusetts.

Spinelli reportedly used about 80 pounds of Tannerite, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Police responded to a quarry where the blast emanated from around 7 p.m. on the aforementioned date after being alerted to a large explosion. They quickly learned of the source, determining that it came from a gender reveal announcing a baby boy with blue chalk.

The gender reveal party cooperated with the investigation. The quarry was apparently picked because it was believed to be a safe place to hold a massive reveal. Following an investigation, police said no additional damage was caused to the area by the explosion, despite claims from neighbors.

Spinelli’s charge under New Hampshire law says a person is guilty of disorderly conduct if he “purposely causes a breach of the peace, public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creates a risk thereof, by making loud or unreasonable noises in a public place, or making loud or unreasonable noises in a private place which can be heard in a public place or other private places, which noises would disturb a person of average sensibilities.”

No injuries were reported.