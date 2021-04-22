Prosecutors have filed more than 40 additional felony charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old Boulder mass shooting suspect.

In March, the suspected attacker is said to have entered the parking lot of a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder and began shooting before entering the store. The attacker was ultimately shot in the leg by police, at which point he was placed in custody. 10 people were killed.

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims killed during this senseless act of violence,” Boulder Police Department Chief Maris Herold said last month. “We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families,. The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time.”

The victims were later identified, with the youngest confirmed to have been just 20 years old:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Per NPR’s Jaclyn Diaz, Alissa had already been charged with 10 first-degree murder counts, as well as one for attempted murder. The criminal complaint has now been amended by prosecutors, as stated in a motion filed in Boulder County District Court, to include 43 additional felony charges. 32 of those new charges are for attempted first-degree murder counts. Alissa is also now facing a new charge of assault in the first degree, as well as 10 new charges of using a large capacity magazine.

Image via Boulder Police Department

Alissa, if convicted on the murder charges, is facing a potential life sentence without parole.

Mark Barden, the parent of one of the children killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting who has since co-founded the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise organization, provided written testimony on the need for gun safety reform during a Senate hearing that took place last month just one day after the Boulder mass shooting.

“Through our work, we know that there are several things we can do to create meaningful, lasting change,” Barden said. Mentioned in the written testimony were universal background checks, the implementation of extreme risk protection orders, requirements for safe firearms storage, and greatly limiting high-capacity magazines.