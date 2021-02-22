Meghan McCain is once again in the hot seat for controversial comments she made on The View.

The new scandal follows McCain’s rant against Dr. Anthony Fauci on the daytime talk show, calling on Joe Biden to replace the infectious disease expert with someone who “does understand science.”

As the Daily Beast reports, McCain segues into the conversation by referencing Fauci’s CNN interview on Sunday, where he declined to give specific recommendations related to vaccinated grandparents visiting unvaccinated grandkids.

“I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said. “The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”

McCain continued to criticize what she considers “inconsistent messaging” around the vaccine, comparing it to a billboard in Israel telling folks to go out to bars after they’ve been vaccinated. Then she then pulls off an epic display of privilege.

Meghan McCain really just said “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, COHOST OF THE VIEW, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine” 🥴🥴🥴 Girl pic.twitter.com/aPuIm0Zy6H — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 22, 2021

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old talk show host said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

The U.S. just passed 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths and right now the first in line to get vaccinated are frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations like older folks and the immunocompromised. McCain, who is young and seemingly healthy, does not fall into any of these priority categories.

In response to her tone deaf comments, people dragged McCain online — telling the conservative pundit to wait in line like everyone else.

Check out some of the reactions below.