Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon-supporting Republican who was previously mocked for saying CrossFit was her “Covid protection,” is now facing even more impassioned criticism after comparing the House mask policy to the Holocaust.

During an appearance last week on conservative outlet Real America’s Voice, Greene made the comparison when discussing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has expressed reluctance to relax mask requirements due to some House members’ refusal to get vaccinated.

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene, who previously touted a baseless conspiracy theory about the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017 being a government operation, said. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Over the weekend, when given the chance to walk back her comments or offer an apology, Greene doubled down.

“I stand by all of my statements,” she said. “I said nothing wrong and I think any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies.”

Joel Rubin, the executive director of the American Jewish Congress, said on CNN Monday that Greene’s latest comments should lead to her expulsion from Congress.

“This is enough,” Rubin said on New Day. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is trafficking in hate speech. She is trivializing the Holocaust. She is conducting dog whistles to the far right to raise money and raise her political power and bias our politics into a place of hate.”

Greene’s trvialization of the Holocaust (and subsequent doubling down) has been criticized widely, including by some Republicans. A petition has also been launched calling for Greene to be expelled. At the time of this writing, more than 51,000 people had signed the petition, which has a goal of 75,000 signatures.

Earlier this month, Greene’s reported “verbal assault” on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber was mentioned during a press conference from Pelosi. When referencing the incident, Pelosi said the behavior was “so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House.” According to Pelosi, the incident is “probably” a matter for the Ethics Committee, meaning an investigation is possible.

