A California man was arrested after chasing his estranged wife with two large butcher knives at their son’s flag football game, KTLA reports. Russell Husges, 43, has been charged with attempted murder and child endangerment, as well as assault with a deadly weapon, and disobeying a domestic relations court order.

Garden Grove Police said the incident occurred Friday evening at the Chapman Sports Complex while the mother was watching her 9-year-old son practice. The child warned her that his father was “charging across the field” with a knife in each hand, causing the woman to run onto the playing field, and scream for help. A coach and spectators, including an off-duty officer, intervened by tackling Husges to the ground, and restraining him until police arrived.

“No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares.”

It’s unclear what motivated Husges to chase after his wife with knives. She had been granted a family court order against him a few weeks ago. He’s currently being held in Orange County jail, and faces life in prison, if convicted.