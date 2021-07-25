A Florida man accidentally shot himself this week while showing off his new gun to patrons in a Pensacola bar.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the incident took place on Thursday night around 11 p.m at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola. Surveillance video captured Carlos Feituuaki Tuifua, 28, pulling out a handgun and showing it to a pair of customers for a few seconds. While making a quick motion as if putting the weapon back into a pretend holster, the gun discharged and a bullet hit Tuifua’s torso.

“I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something,” Warren Sonnen, a manager at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern, told the newspaper. “But from what I can tell, it was completely by accident.”

Police said Tuifua left the bar and checked himself into a local hospital before cops got to the scene. According to WEAR-TV, police arrested him at his home on Friday. Tuifua has now been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and improper exhibition of a weapon.

The incident comes just a few weeks after a 12-year-old boy fatally shot himself by accident at his home in Chula Vista, California. The victim, who family identified as Maximilian Mendoza, was given access to the gun by a friend during a sleepover at the Mendoza family’s home.

When police arrived, they found Mendoza with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.