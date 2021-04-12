A woman caught on video firing a gun out of her sunroof at a busy L.A. intersection last week is now reportedly being charged with three felonies.

TMZ reports that Ashley Tamika Greenwade is being charged with one count of assault with a firearm, one count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle that is not registered to her and one count of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The first charge, TMZ was told, is due to her allegedly aiming the weapon at another person before firing it through the sunroof.

The video starts with Greenwade yelling “Anybody wanna die now? Anybody?” out the window and loading her gun. Later in the video, a police car passes her, although she was later taken in to custody, where she has been since.



Greenwade is being held on $35,000 bail and faces up to four years in jail, after pointing the gun out the car window and unloading through her sunroof. TMZ also reports that Greenwade told police she was Dr. Dre’s daughter, despite that not being true.