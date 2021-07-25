Controversial Fox News Host Tucker Carlson got a mouthful from a local Montana man when the host visited the state to stock up on fly-fishing gear.

“Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Dan Bailey can be seen telling Carlson in a now-viral video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson, who kept a hushed tone merely said “I appreciate that,” before smiling and trying to exit the conversation. “What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world,” Bailey continues. “What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families.” Carlson interjects and says “settle down, son” as he walks away.

“It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it!” Bailey later wrote in his Instagram caption of the video. “What an asshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.” Bailey closed out the caption with the hashtags #fucktuckercarlson and #trumplost, among others.

The confrontation, which took place at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, sparked a statement from the company, which made it clear the Dan Bailey who confronted Carlson has no relation to the store.

“On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company,” the statement read. “Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

A spokesperson for Fox News provided Complex with a statement on the confrontation. “Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable,” the statement read. “No public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”