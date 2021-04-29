It’s a historic night for Joe Biden.

The president is delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, which also marks the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden is expected to tout his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, his administration’s role in getting tens of millions of Americans vaccinated, and his plan to pull the nation out of an economic crisis.

“Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” Biden will tell the nation, according to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech. “Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

Biden will specifically highlight the American Jobs Plan—a multi-year, $2 trillion investment that is expected to create millions of jobs and generate economic growth. The plan calls for airport and public transportation upgrades, projects that will advance racial equity, improvements to water infrastructure, expanded access to caregivers, and more.

“Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you,” Biden will say. “You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you. Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come. These are good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Nearly 90 percent of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree; 75 percent don’t require an associate’s degree. The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America. And, it recognizes something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class.”

Tonight’s address will look much different than previous ones, as the White House has restructured the event due to COVID-19 concerns. CNN reports only about 200 people are permitted to enter the Chamber, while most of Biden’s cabinet members are watching the speech remotely. All attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have been required to wear a mask during the event; however, Biden will remove his once he begins his address. It will be the first time in U.S. history that a president will be joined by two women on the dais of the Chamber.

You can livestream Biden’s speech via YouTube above.