Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19. The South Carolina native revealed the news on Twitter Monday.

Graham, who is currently vaccinated, says a House physician confirmed the news, and that the experience started with “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham wrote to his 1.9 million Twitter followers. “I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham had his vaccine in December 2020, Axios reports, and has urged others to do the same, calling vaccination efforts in his state “safe, it’s reliable, and I think the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.” Despite the senator’s case, under 0.1% of vaccinated Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, making less severe “breakthrough” cases like his rare.