Joe Biden will mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s death by hosting his family at the White House.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the meeting while speaking to reporters this week, but declined to provide details on what the administration had planned.

“Well, I don’t have anything to preview yet in terms of the President’s schedule next week,” she said. “We will certainly mark the anniversary, as it was a moment that impacted millions of Americans — and, certainly, the president — on a personal level.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd’s family, took to Twitter this weekend to confirm Tuesday’s meeting, and to urge lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.

As pointed out by CNN, Biden had previously issued a May 25 deadline for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act—a bill that would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct and ban controversial policing techniques, including chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

“I know Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats in the Senate,” the president said during his joint address to Congress in April. “We need to work together to find a consensus but let us get it done next month by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.”

Psaki told reporters that the administration was in close touch with congress members as they continue to negotiate the bill; however, a senior White House official told CNN it’s unlikely the bill will be passed by the original deadline.

Calls for racial justice and police reform grew louder following Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. The 46-year-old Black man was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers after he was accused of using a counterfeit bill to buy cigarettes. Video showed Floyd repeatedly shouting “I can’t breathe!” while ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the man’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd eventually lost consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital. The father of five was pronounced dead shortly after.

Chauvin has since been convicted in Floyd’s murder.