A day after vacating his role as CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos got his ass even more money.

On Monday, Bezos passed the CEO spot over to Andy Jassy. He still holds the title of Executive Chairman, and also is the tech company’s largest shareholder with 11 percent.

Bezos’ worth rose by a lot, specifically $8.4 billion, upon news that the Pentagon was canceling a $10 billion cloud-computing contract it had with Microsoft. The previous contract had been approved by ex-president slash Bezos critic Donald Trump. The deal’s now expected to go to Amazon and maybe some other companies. This news led to a 4.7 percent rise in Amazon stock. According to Bloomberg’s billionaires list, Bezos’ wealth also increased *points at that largest shareholder thing in the above paragraph* we’re very happy for him.