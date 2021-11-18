On Wednesday, Instagram launched a new feature that will let users report any issues they encounter while using the platform without tapping any buttons.

The new feature, which is appropriately titled “rage shake,” lets users literally shake their phone to report any problems they come across with the app. Once shaken, a pop-up screen should appear asking users if something went wrong. From there, you can file any grievances you might have with the app.

Also on Wednesday, the Meta-owned company announced what Instagram head Adam Mosseri called a “finally feature.” Said feature will now give iOS users the option of deleting an individual image from a photo carousel.

The “rage shake” is available to people using either iOS or Android while the single photo delete option is currently only on iOS.

“Have you ever used Instagram and it just wasn’t working like it was supposed to?” Mosseri asks in a short video demonstration posted to social media. “Maybe Stories didn’t load, maybe the audio wasn’t working, maybe you just couldn’t upload a photo and it was just getting really getting you, really just pissing you off? Well now, you can literally shake the phone and a little option will come up that allows you to report a problem.”

You can check out Mosseri explaining the new Instagram features in the video below.