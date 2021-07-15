A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall.

Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sofia Cheung amassed over 20,000 followers on Instagram with images of her in beautiful vistas and taking part in various outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. She also did stunts, such as hanging off the edge of a cliff with only her hands. Her IG bio reads, “Life should be fun not dumb.”