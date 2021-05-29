A hiker in Yellowstone National Park was mauled by one of the two grizzly bears he encountered on his journey near the Mammoth Hot Springs.

The unidentified 39-year-old hiker apparently sustained “significant injuries” to the lower half of his body during the attack in Beaver Ponds Trail but he was able to hike out and find help. He was transported to Livingston Hospital in Montana. The victim was hiking by himself and ran into the bear about 1.5 miles from the trailhead at Old Gardiner Road. Yellowstone was mum on any more details but reminded hikers to always carry bear spray, to hike in groups, and to occasionally make loud noises so as to prevent any surprise encounters with bears and other wildlife.

The grizzly attack is the second to happen in 2021. Back in April, a fisherman was also attacked and killed by a grizzly bear while fishing right outside the park grounds. Carl Mock was fishing in a forested section of the Madison River when a bear mauled his scalp and face. He was able to call 911 and be transported to a hospital but passed away from a stroke two days later. A dead moose was found about 50 yards from where the attack happened and it’s believed that the grizzly was defending it. Carl did have bear spray, but it was not clear if he was able to use it. The bear was eventually shot and killed a few days later by wardens and investigators who said it charged at them.