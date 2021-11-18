The saga of Tessica Brown—the woman who used Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her hair back in February—continues.

Brown is now gearing up to release her first rap song about her hair debacle. TMZ reports that the track will include audio clips from her viral TikTok, supplemented by new lyrics. Titled “Ma Hair,” the song is set to arrive on Friday.

Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told the outlet that Brown recorded the song in Los Angeles last month and that it’s not only the first song she’s ever dropped but also the first time she’s rapped.

The reason behind the release is that Brown wants to take back her narrative, particularly following the viral song, titled “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix),” which uses her voice from her infamous TikTok video. Back in May, upon finding out about the track, Brown sent a cease and desist to the artist, Cocoa Brown, and the song was subsequently removed from social media and streaming platforms.

“To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable,” the cease and desist letter read. Brown sought to remove the song because she wasn’t involved in the remix and wasn’t profiting from it.

For “Ma Hair,” Brown was hoping Nicki Minaj would hop on the song since the rapper gave Brown a shout-out on the Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape cut “Fractions,” where she rapped, “Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue.” Per TMZ, Brown’s team tried to get into contact with Minaj for a feature on but never heard back.