Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is feeling herself.

TMZ reports that Brown has sent cease and desist letters to several different people/entities over a now-viral song called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix),” which uses her voice from the infamous Gorilla Glue video and remixes it into a song. As a result, the song has been taken off social media and streaming platforms.

The track, which is attributed to someone named Cocoa Brown on streaming services, has recently gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, with Cardi B posting a video of her daughter Kulture singing along to the track.

According to TMZ, Tessica Brown and her lawyers are aiming to have the remix permanently taken off streaming services and social media, as “Gorilla Glue Girl” had no part in the remix and is not making money from it.

The cease and desist letters, which were obtained by TMZ, reads, “To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable.”

For those who aren’t up to speed: Brown went viral in February after posting a video about her struggles associated with using Gorilla Glue adhesive spray on her hair.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she said at the time. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

Since then, she’s become somewhat of an online phenomenon.