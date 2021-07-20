A Fort Valley, Georgia councilman was arrested after allegedly calling a woman the N-word multiple times and threatening to shoot her in the face.

Jimmy Barnes was arrested on July 12 and released three days later under the guidance of an ankle monitor after posting $50,000 bond, WGXA reports. The incident transpired at a highway convenience store.

The councilman of more than 20 years was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats, and subsequently removed from his committee chair position over the matter. Barnes was re-elected in 2019 and his term is set to end in 2023, as he was not suspended from the council.