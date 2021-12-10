After its breakthrough into the world of print in early 2021, Gauchoworld caps off it’s debut year with the release of Issue 2 of the trailblazing magzine – ‘Growth’.

Starting out in 2020, Gauchoworld is the brainchild of film director and creative director Dean George, purposed with a mission of building a community inspired by its thriving culture, working at the intersection of music, fashion and sport.

One of the most on-the-pulse publications in the game, Gauchoworld uplifts musicians, artists, the fashion world and athletes; providing readers with an intimate perspective through a stylistic lens which authentically encapsulates the culture.

The second issue spotlights some of the best burgeoning talent from the worlds of music, fashion and sport; featuring Sainté, Nia Archives, Louis Culture, BenjiFlow, Iretidayo Zaccheaus, René Bleriot, Reuben Selby, Imani Lara-Lansiquot and Ojie Edoburun.

The second issue is an amalgamation of a successful first year as a bi-annual print magazine. ‘Growth’ sees the London culture hub level up once again, with the theme of the issue representing both the ascension of the magazine, the plethora of rising talent involved and the increasing strength of Gauchoworld’s relationship with its community.

Committed to their ‘Our Culture. Our Community.’ strapline, Dean George, 25 is accompanied by editors Seun Areoye, 24, and Ellie Muir, 21 in leading the direction of Issue 2. The trio tap into their understanding of niche subtleties within London’s culture to create another agenda-setting, statement offering to complete an exciting first year of print.

Having released both Issue 1 and 2 completely independently, ‘Growth’ is testament to the power of organic documentation, and the power of relatability. Following a sold out debut print run, Gauchoworld will now be stocked across multiple locations in London and Paris, with plans to expand further into 2022.

Gauchoworld Issue 2 ‘Growth’ will be available on www.gauchoworld.com/shop – take a glimpse inside the issue below.