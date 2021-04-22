Chilling footage of Dave Grossman, an ex-Army Ranger who became a notorious police trainer, has resurfaced amid constant and ongoing examples of police brutality nationwide.

For some background, Grossman was among the law enforcement figures featured in a 2018 film from director Craig Atkinson titled Do Not Resist.

“It’s my hope that both community members and officers working hard to challenge the culture of policing within their departments use this film to illustrate the dire need for change,” Atkinson said at the time of the award-winning doc’s release.

In a graphic seven-minute video (see above) shared by the New Yorker back in 2017, Grossman—who was paid by departments nationwide to train officers on what’s described as “the philosophy of killing”—is seen explaining to a crowd of seminar attendees how to be “a predator” when on the job.

“Once you’ve made the decision to take a human life, you’re a transformed creature,” Grossman says in the clip, directed and produced by Atkinson and Laura Hartrick. “You’re a predator. What does a predator do? They kill. Only a killer can hunt a killer. Are you emotionally, spiritually, psychologically prepared to snuff out a human life in defense of innocent lives? If you can’t make that decision, you need to find another job.”

“Killing is just not that big a deal.”



“Feel good about it.”



Law Enforcement agencies pay Dave Grossman to train police officers to take pride in shooting people. — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 21, 2021

And in additional clips that have resurfaced this week on Twitter, Grossman is seen telling an audience that “killing is just not that big of a deal” for what he calls “a mature warrior.” Elsewhere, Grossman speaks on the “perks” of having sex after taking someone’s life.

“Cop says, ‘knockdown drag-out fight, cuffed ‘em and stuffed ‘em,’” Grossman says. “Finally get home at the end of the shift and cop says, ‘gunfight, bad guys down, I’m alive.’ Finally get home at the end of the incident and they all say, ‘the best sex I’ve had in months.’ Both partners are very invested in some very intense sex. There’s not a whole lot of perks that come with this job. If you find one, relax and enjoy it.”

America’s #1 police trainer tells cops that sex after killing another human “is the best sex,” a “very intense sex,” and one of the “perks that come with the job.” — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 22, 2021

Grossman’s name, of course, isn’t a new one. But the resurfaced clips, particularly in light of current events, have received renewed condemnation in recent days: