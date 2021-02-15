Florida mom Amanda Paige Davis and her live-in boyfriend Charner Leon Williams IV have been arrested after her toddler drowned in a pool as they slept.

As revealed in a police statement, preliminary investigations show that Davis’ 23-months-old daughter was discovered unresponsive in the pool at their residence on Saturday. CPR was performed by the roommate who discovered her, and neither Davis or Williams, both age 30, woke up until paramedics arrived at the scene. The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives executed a search warrant for the residence of the couple, and police discovered “a myriad of paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug use.” Authorities also found that the incriminating items were “easily accesible” to the child. “In addition, it was found that no steps were put in place to prevent the toddler from having access to additional hazards, such as the swimming pool and the roadway.”

WKMG reports that Davis told authorities she and her boyfriend are recovering heroin addicts, and they had been sober for the past two months.

Both of them admitted to the use of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana on the day Davis’ daughter was found. They last saw her earlier that day, when she was sleeping in her own bed. In recent weeks, she had allegedly learned how to open a sliding glass door that would’ve given her access to the pool.

Davis and Williams are being held without bond.