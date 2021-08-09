A church in Florida decided to host a vaccination clinic after six members died from COVID-19 within two weeks.

Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville, who said every member who died was unvaccinated, also noted that 15-20 church members were in the hospital with COVID and 10 others were fighting it from their homes, according to WJXT.

“It’s pain,” Davis told the station. “These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since he was a toddler.”

Davis added that “we aren’t just going to be praying” after the multiple churchgoers died, as he was inspired to host the free clinic on Sunday. The event, which offered Pfizer vaccinations, was in partnership with health officials from University of Florida Health and offered medical educators for those who still had questions about vaccines or COVID-19. The church previously held a March clinic where 800 members were vaccinated.