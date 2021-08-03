Two men were detained at an Austin airport Sunday, after fighting on board a plane over a reclining seat, Austin CBS reports.

The incident, which was caught on video, took place on a plane parked at a gate in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Flight crew and other passengers attempted to break up the fight as the men continued to exchange punches down the plane’s aisle, before Austin police were dispatched to the scene.

In the video, people can be heard screaming “clear the aisle!” and “return to your seats immediately,” while one passenger yells that “it’s not worth it.” Those who saw it go down tell CBS Austin that the fight began over a verbal disagreement about a seat stuck in a reclining position.