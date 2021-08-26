An explosion occurred in an area outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the news on Twitter.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time,” he tweeted. While it was unclear what casualties were initially involved in the explosion, CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, reports that U.S. personnel have been wounded.

Collins also reports that according to three U.S. officials, the incident appears to be a suicide attack. U.S. citizens have been warned to avoid the airport and specific gates due to the explosion and reports of gunfire.

Later on Thursday, Kirby confirmed that there was at least one other explosion, and that the “complex attack” had resulted in “a number of U.S. and civilian casualties.”

Reuters is reporting that per a Taliban official, at least 13 people died, including children.

Thousands of Afghan civilians and foreign citizens have flocked to the airport following the Taliban assuming control of Afghanistan, where Western forces are trying to evacuate as many people as possible until the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

Joe Biden has since been informed of the incident, according to journalist Yamiche Alcindor.

The U.S. has been tracking ISIS threats pertaining to Kabul’s airport, and warned people not to travel there because of “potential security threats,” NBC News reports.

Biden announced back in April that the U.S. would be withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, with the date later changed to Aug. 31. At the time of his statement, there were 2,500 troops in the country, the lowest since the conflict began.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden said in April. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth … It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home.”

This story is being updated.