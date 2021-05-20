Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils—which represents the city’s local authorities—have announced they’ll be launching an e-scooter trial scheme in the capital next month, despite significant safety concerns.

Operators Dott, Lime and Tier have been selected to carry out the 12-month pilot scheme from June 7 in Ealing, Canary Wharf in Tower Hamlets, the City of London, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Richmond upon Thames. Between 60 and 150 e-scooters will be available to rent in each borough but this may increase during the trial, TfL said.

While the cost of renting e-scooters has yet to be confirmed, the cost of unlocking a scooter in other cities has been set to around £1 with an additional fee of between 14p-20p per minute. TfL have said that when setting prices, companies taking part in the trials must “take into account the needs of people on lower incomes” and that discounts must be offered to key workers “where appropriate”.

As part of the scheme, TfL have said all riders will have to take part in an oneline safety course before their first hire and there’ll be a speed limit of 12.5mph—below the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport—but that’s done little to reassure critics who say they have major safety concerns.

According to Sky News, more than 70 people have been injured since the government’s e-scooter trials launched last year, including 11 people who were seriously hurt.

In August last year, a six-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull after being hit by an e-scooter rider in Leicester who fled the scene. In July the previous year, YouTube star Emily Hartridge was the first person to lose her life when she crashed while riding a privately-owned device in Battersea, South West London.

TfL have said that “safety will be at the core of the trial” and the standards required “will go further than those set out at a national level”. Those renting e-scooters will need a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence, and they have been urged to wear a helmet but it is not mandatory.

Helen Sharp, who is leading the project for TfL, said: “We’re doing all we can to support London’s safe and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s clear that e-scooters could act as an innovative, greener alternative to car trips.”

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, commented: “The safety of those using e-scooters, as well as other road users and pedestrians, is absolutely paramount, so it’s important that they are trialled in this rigorous way to ensure high standards.”