Donald Trump submitted a hostile letter to SAG-AFTRA Thursday, announcing his resignation from the union, Deadline reports. Trump’s decision comes ahead of a hearing that would’ve been held by SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee to determine if the former President violated the union’s Constitution.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors conducted a special meeting last month to ascertain whether disciplinary actions were necessary following the Capitol insurrection. The group voted overwhelmingly to find “probable cause” that he was in violation of Article XIV, which states that members could face suspension or expulsion for “engaging in actions antagonistic to the interests or integrity of the union.”

In order to throw him out of the union, the national board would need to be two-thirds in favor of taking such action, and a hearing would precede any vote.

According to the SAG-AFTRA website, someone is eligible for membership after they have either completed three days of work as a background actor, or worked one day in a principal or speaking role.

In his letter, which is a must-read, Trump attempts to belittle SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris by telling her how he’s unfamiliar with her work. While we never pegged him as someone who would have seen Beverly Hills, 90210, Trump goes on to tout his star-turning appearances in Home Alone 2, Zoolander, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. As expected, he also brings up The Apprentice, returning to his same old incorrect rhetoric by calling it “one of the most successful shows in television history,” and effectively triggering some PTSD that was kept under lock and key since Joe Biden was sworn in.

SAG-AFTRA’s response to the petty letter? “Thank You.”

SAG-AFTRA’s full response and I quote:

“Thank you.” https://t.co/2nOuV5fSRU — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 4, 2021

Scroll down to check out reactions to Trump’s letter below.