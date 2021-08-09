A Colorado woman was arrested last week after allegedly being caught on video forcing her 5-year-old son into the trunk of her car.

Chelsea-Rae Trujillo, 33, was located and arrested Thursday evening after a bystander captured a short clip Wednesday of the incident on the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue in Pueblo, KOAA 5 reports.

In the video, the bystander yells, “Dude, you cannot put your fucking kid in the fucking trunk.” The pair go back and forth a bit, and she eventually takes the child out of the trunk as the bystander continues to record her.

“You don’t know my child,” the mother says.