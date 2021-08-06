The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a record $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades in Florida on Thursday, per CBS Miami.

With the help of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian officials, among others, 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana were seized from 20 separate interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea over a three-month span. Four of which occurred over the course of just 10 days.

It’s the largest offload of illegal narcotics in the Coast Guard’s 231-year history.

“It just shows how much work still needs to be done. The fact that this is done in only three months, it just shows that we’re doing our jobs there’s still a lot more to be done,” USGC Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Centerno said, per NBC 6 South Florida.

Coast Guard officials said this latest sizable haul was about double the amount seized in the fall of 2020. An interagency team will take the drugs and handle it from there.