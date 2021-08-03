Federal prosecutors have decided that, for now, they will not charge a Canadian truck driver who was found with more than a ton of marijuana during a July arrest at the U.S. border, after his lawyer successfully argued he was the victim of a drug smuggling scam. The dropping of the charges is not necessarily permanent, but at this point it appears the trucker is in the clear. Emphasis on that “at this point” part.

32-year-old Tasbir Singh was detained on July 7 after Detroit-based border agents discovered more than 2,200 pounds (nearly 1,000 kilograms) of marijuana in his truck. That haul had an estimated worth of $3.2 million.

Singh’s explanation was that he thought his truck had been loaded with compression springs following a stop in North York, Ontario. His delivery was to be dropped off in Ohio. He says that COVID-19 protocols stipulated he not get out of his truck as it was being loaded up.

He told the Detroit Free Press he’d done nothing wrong.