A woman who was paralyzed from the waist down in a 2010 car accident had a huge surprise for her husband on their wedding day.

Chelsie Hill, 29, tied the knot with Jay Bloomfield, 34, last month at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. During their wedding, Hill, who uses a wheelchair, shocked Bloomfield by walking down the aisle.

Hill, the CEO and founder of the Rollettes, a wheelchair dance team in Los Angeles, shared her magical story this week with Insider. “As soon as I saw Jay, his jaw dropped,” she said. “He was just in shock that I was walking because he had no idea.”

When Hill was a high school student in 2010, she got into a car with a friend who was intoxicated. The vehicle hit a tree head-on, leaving Hill paralyzed from the waist down. “I want to stress that there’s nothing wrong with sitting down in your chair,” she added. “But for me growing up, I always imagined myself walking down the aisle.”

“After my accident, I wasn’t sure if I would ever find someone who truly loved all of me. You have accepted me fully, honored me, and adored all the parts of me,” Hill told Bloomfield in her vows, she shared on Instagram.

“For this moment today, I wanted to do something I had always dreamed of. Stand eye to eye with you as we promise our lives to each other,” she went on to say.