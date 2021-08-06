A Black educator in Texas is breaking his silence about a 2019 incident that may have been rooted in racism.

On Saturday, Colleyville Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield penned a lengthy Facebook message in which he detailed the racist attacks he’s experienced over the years. The post came as some parents are criticizing Whitfield for teaching critical race theory—an academic concept that seeks to explore the root causes of racism and inequality in America.

Whitfield, who was named Colleyville Heritage High’s principal earlier this year, insisted he is “not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman” some have made him out to be, but has, and will continue to support the fight against structural racism. Whitfield shared a number of examples of the racism and bigotry he endured after assuming the role of Heritage Middle School principal in 2019; the first of which involved an anniversary photo of him and his wife.

Whitfield said he had received a phone call from an “administrator” on the night of June 27, 2019, shortly after he was named the middle school principal. He said he assumed the call would be of a congratulatory nature, but claimed that as soon as he answered the phone he was told to check his email and wait for a call back.

Per Whitfield’s Facebook post:

I checked my email and saw what they were talking about. Before I describe the email I just want to point out for those who haven’t checked my profile, my wife is White. As I read the forwarded email it said “Is this the Dr. Whitfield we want as an example for our students?” And the picture attached was a picture of my wife and I kissing on the beach in Mexico during a trip we took for our 5-year anniversary. I showed my wife and I could tell she was already getting upset – tears were welling up, but I was still awaiting the callback. When the phone rang again I immediately picked up.

Whitfield answered his phone and expressed his bewilderment. The administrator allegedly asked him to take down the photo, which showed him and his wife, Kerrie, in an intimate position on the beach. Whitfield questioned what was so controversial about the professionally shot picture, and was allegedly told, “We just don’t want people to stir up stuff.”

The principal called the incident “unbelievable,” but ultimately obliged.