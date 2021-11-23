Black Friday, the annual shopping frenzy that has become the unofficial start of the holiday season, is this Friday, November 26, and boredom is fueling the frenzy this year. One in 10 Canadians are going to spend money on Black Friday out of pure boredom, according to new research, and 41 percent of Canadians say they don’t even need a discount to get them to drop cash.

Regardless of how badly you need a hobby, there are many solid deals to be had, both in store and online. Whether you have something you’ve been thinking of splurging on or just feel like treating yourself, we’ve rounded up some of the best Canadian Black Friday 2021 deals available at retailers across the country and sorted them from A to Z for your shopping convenience.