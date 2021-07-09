Baltimore police officer, Eric Banks Jr. has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepson.

CBS Baltimore reports that officers found the stepson, 15-year-old Dasan Jones dead inside a wall, per court documents. Banks was immediately taken into custody following the discovery on Tuesday evening.

Officers had come to the home in response to a custody dispute between Banks and the teen’s mother. Banks permitted the officers to search his townhouse, which is when they came upon a hole in the wall on the top floor. It was covered by a white sheet, and when asked what it was, Banks allegedly said it was a gun safe.