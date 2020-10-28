By all estimates, the 2020 general election has already shattered records for voter turnout. With less than a week left before the election, millions of Americans have braved hours-long lines and deceptive tactics to cast their ballots early. With so much build-up and even more at stake on the first Tuesday of November, it is no surprise that voters are capping the moment with plans to take a selfie in the voting booth or snapping a pic of their completed mail-in ballots and posting them to Twitter, IG Stories, Snapchat, or TikTok.

The civic duty flicks—commonly referred to as ballot selfies—are a quick way to show your followers who you support, to post like your favorite celebrity, or maybe just to prove to friends and family that your months of voter encouragement weren’t just posturing. But depending on where you live and how you cast your vote, taking a picture of your completed ballot could be illegal, possibly leading to a fine or potentially causing your vote to be thrown out altogether. Here’s some details about what could happen if you snap a photo at the voting polls.