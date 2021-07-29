Doctors are baffled by a baby who was born with a twin inside her stomach.

According to Live Science, the rare phenomenon is known as “fetus in fetu” that occurs in about 1 in 500,000 births. Fetus in fetu is when the baby’s twin starts to develop inside the baby’s abdomen. Doctors in Israel noticed this happening to a child during a late-pregnancy ultrasound on the baby’s mother and saw the baby’s stomach was enlarged.

“We were surprised to discover that it was an embryo,” neonatology expert Omer Globus told the Times of Israel.