Atlanta authorities have shared more details on the “gruesome” murder of Katherine “Katie” Janness.

According to ABC News, a newly released autopsy report found the 40-year-old had been stabbed more than 50 times while walking her dog in Piedmont Park over the summer. Officers say Janness’s partner, Emma Clark, tracked Janness’ phone after she failed to return home from the walk. Janness’ lifeless body was ultimately discovered near the entrance of the park at around 1 a.m. on July 28. Her dog, Bowie, was also found dead.

“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Sullivan wrote in the report, obtained by ABC News, “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.”

The Fulton County medical examiner’s report states Janness suffered blunt force injuries and had at least 15 stab wounds on her face and over a dozen on her back. The report also revealed she had the letters “F,” “A,” and “T” carved on her torso.

“With today’s release of Katie’s autopsy report it’s more important than ever that the search for her killer be a top priority for APD and the FBI,” Clark’s father, Terrell Clark, said in a statement to WSBTV. “The report is extremely heartbreaking to read and know the exact nature of what Katie endured in her final moments on this Earth. Whoever is responsible is very disturbed and remains a danger to everyone’s safety. Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings for we would hate for any family to be put through this nightmare.”

Authorities continue to investigate the murder and have yet to release any information about potential suspects. Anyone with information on the fatal stabbing is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.