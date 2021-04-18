At least three people became victims of a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday, an incident that police say is still currently active.

“APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident,” the Austin Police Department wrote on Twitter. “All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

In a later tweet, the APD said the situation seems to stem from “a domestic situation” and that “a suspect is still at large.”

The Twitter account of the Austin-Travis County EMS said that it was called to the scene to tend to three adult victims, all of whom died at the scene. There have been no further reports of additional injuries or deaths.