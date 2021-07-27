Two Atlanta police officers have been taken off duty after a video surfaced this week of a cop kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.

ATL police said the “actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable,” according to Alive 11, as footage of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and beyond. In the video, a woman can be seen lying face down on the ground before the sergeant kicks her. @atluncensored, the account that posted the kick, says APD was reportedly called to an apartment in Summerhill “for a domestic incident between a woman and another resident,” where the woman allegedly spat on the officer’s boots and pants.