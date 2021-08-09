An Arkansas nurse has told the Wall Street Journal that, despite the deaths of her father and stepmother from COVID-19, she won’t get vaccinated.

The story, which focuses on Sebastian County, Arkansas’ vaccination rates and the death of an architect who put off his vaccination, includes talking points from nurse Shanda Parish, who says differing views on COVID have caused family troubles.

Parish, who lives in the Fort Smith-Greenwood area, explained that her father and stepmother Robert and Vi Herring, who were in their 70s, didn’t like the idea of getting vaccinated. They eventually caught COVID and died from the virus.

Her last communication with her father was a voice mail he sent from his hospital bed. “It doesn’t even sound human,” she said of the noises he was making. “I don’t like hearing it, but I can’t delete it.”

Still, Parish said she doesn’t trust the vaccine and doesn’t regret her parents not getting it.