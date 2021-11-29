Students at Arizona State University are planning a rally to demand the removal of Kyle Rittenhouse from studying at their school.

Rittenhouse, the now-18-year-old who killed two people and shot another after carrying an AR-15 style rifle at a Kenosha protest in 2020, was found not guilty on all counts in his homicide trial earlier this month. Some students at ASU are now looking to see Rittenhouse, who is a non-degree-seeking student according to ASU, withdrawn from the university, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Student organizations—including Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and MECHA de ASU—will be protesting Rittenhouse’s enrollment on Dec. 1, and have shared a list of demands for school administration.

The students are demanding for the school to release a statement against white supremacy and Rittenhouse, reaffirm support for the campus’ Multicultural Center, and redirect funding from the campus’ police department to the center, as well as a CAARE center on campus.

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system — Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims,” the organizations said. “Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met.”

A spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU told Fox News that students feel unsafe ““knowing that a mass shooter” is allowed to enroll on campus, adding that “our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”

The Arizona Republic has reported that the school said Rittenhouse’s enrollment would not be impacted by the outcome of his trial, as the school claims it does not ask criminal-history questions for admission or online enrollment.