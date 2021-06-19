A medical student at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb her school and kill several people.

According to CNN, Mona Asadi, 29, faces four felony counts of computer tampering after using a laptop in a “course of conduct that threatened, terrorized or tormented specific individuals.”

The university’s dean reported a threat to Glendale police on April 21, according to the department. Asadi allegedly sent a text stating that she was going to bring a bomb onto the campus while more than 200 faculty were present, police said. The dean confronted Asadi for sending the message, which she denied. A police report was taken at the time of the incident.

Nearly two months later, on June 9, a professor received messages from an unknown source threatening three students, including Asadi. The professor found the messages strange and was unsure why Asadi was named as a potential victim, police said.

After the messages to the professor, a mass email was sent to 200 students naming specific people the sender “wanted to kill,” police said. The email came from an anonymous sender and targeted five women and three men in an attempt at humiliation.

Several more emails were sent in group messages threatening death and involving the families of the students, police say.

On June 16, Asadi was arrested. She was later allegedly linked to email addresses, social media accounts and electronic devices that were involved in the threatening messages sent to the victims.

Four specific victims were identified during the investigation. Asadi is being charged with four felony offenses of computer tampering by using a computer in a course of conduct that threatened, terrorized, and/or tormented specific individuals.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is assisting in the investigation, ABC 15 reports. Further details haven’t been released.