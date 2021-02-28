Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked the state’s attorney general and chief appeals court judge to launch a harassment investigation, following Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for an independent probe.

The Associated Press reports that Cuomo has asked Attorney General Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, to jointly appoint an independent lawyer to examine the accusations from two former aides, who say Cuomo sexually harassed them.

“The Governor’s Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach,” Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, said. “We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics.”

The Cuomo administration has requested James and DiFiore to work together to choose “an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.” Garvey added that the lawyer would be the only one in control of the investigation.

“There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary,” James said. “I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.”

Cuomo’s new plan arrives shortly after a second woman, former aide Charlotte Bennett, claimed that the governor harassed her in the workplace—and a statement Cuomo made in response to her accusations.

Bennett told The New York Times that Cuomo acted inappropriately to her, including asking about her sex life and if she ever had slept with older men. The first woman who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, made her allegations public in December, saying the governor kissed her without her consent and made inappropriate remarks. He has since denied Boylan’s claims.